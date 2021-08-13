RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has $26.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,030. The stock has a market cap of $485.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,212,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,247 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

