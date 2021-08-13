Reata Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,978 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 put options.

In other news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,462,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.72. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.56. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

