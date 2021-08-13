Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AirBoss of America (BOS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AirBoss of America (TSE: BOS):

8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial to C$55.00.

8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America was given a new C$53.00 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

8/11/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – AirBoss of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 214,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,100. The stock has a market cap of C$984.41 million and a PE ratio of 18.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.52. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

Get AirBoss of America Corp alerts:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.