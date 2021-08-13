Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,943. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,370.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,183 shares of company stock worth $5,121,404 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 65.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Redfin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 37.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Redfin by 45.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 115,251 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

