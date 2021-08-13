Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 147,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.45. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $12.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

