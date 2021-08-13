Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 15,000 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $857,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $566,200.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05.

Shares of RM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 44,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,445. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

