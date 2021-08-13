Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

