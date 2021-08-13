Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

RELX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Relx by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

