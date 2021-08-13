Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €36.00 by Barclays

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.58 ($45.39).

RNO stock opened at €33.87 ($39.85) on Wednesday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.78.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

