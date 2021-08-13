Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $143.13 million and $5.44 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00897956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00115528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,146,957 coins and its circulating supply is 157,145,992 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

