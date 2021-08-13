Render Token Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $143.13 million and $5.44 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00897956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00115528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,146,957 coins and its circulating supply is 157,145,992 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.