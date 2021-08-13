Replimune Group’s (REPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $30.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,411 shares of company stock worth $4,358,128. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

