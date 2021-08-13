Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for International Seaways, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for International Seaways in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $22.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $446.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $105,465 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

