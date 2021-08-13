ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $235.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.52. ResMed has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $278.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,511. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. FIL Ltd grew its position in ResMed by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ResMed by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

