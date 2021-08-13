ResMed’s (RMD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $275.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $278.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,511. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 5,348.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,786,000 after acquiring an additional 147,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

