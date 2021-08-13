Reviewing GATX (NYSE:GATX) & Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL)

GATX (NYSE:GATX) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get GATX alerts:

This table compares GATX and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 8.74% 7.13% 1.51% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GATX and Holicity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 1 4 0 2.80 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

GATX currently has a consensus price target of $91.74, suggesting a potential downside of 2.36%. Given GATX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than Holicity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of GATX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of GATX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GATX and Holicity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.21 billion 2.76 $151.30 million $4.59 20.47 Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Summary

GATX beats Holicity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services. The Rail International segment consists of operations in Europe. The Portfolio Management segment is composed of ownership in a group of joint ventures with Rolls-Royce plc that lease aircraft spare engines, as well as five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, the Norgas Vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.