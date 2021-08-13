Reviewing NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get NASB Financial alerts:

This table compares NASB Financial and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group 17.66% 24.09% 2.22%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NASB Financial and First Savings Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus price target of $77.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.15%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NASB Financial and First Savings Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.97 $33.35 million $14.04 5.58

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Savings Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats NASB Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.