Reviewing National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get National Instruments alerts:

This table compares National Instruments and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 1.61% 10.73% 7.15% Alteryx -10.91% -6.16% -1.94%

This table compares National Instruments and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.29 billion 4.31 $143.66 million $0.80 52.13 Alteryx $495.31 million 9.71 -$24.37 million $0.06 1,193.83

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx. National Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

National Instruments has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for National Instruments and Alteryx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 1 2 1 0 2.00 Alteryx 0 4 7 0 2.64

National Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.68%. Alteryx has a consensus price target of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.66%. Given Alteryx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than National Instruments.

Summary

National Instruments beats Alteryx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; Alteryx Analytics Hub, a server-based product that provides a centralized and governed, web-based experience for process automation, collaboration, and analytics; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a hub for machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. Alteryx has strategic relationship with Veritone. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.