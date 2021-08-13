Reviewing ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 8 0 2.89 Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $26.63, indicating a potential upside of 15.96%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $60.06, indicating a potential upside of 36.37%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and Stitch Fix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 11.63 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.76 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -66.73

ThredUp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ThredUp beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

