Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.00

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 5471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

RXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 67,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,353,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,757,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,574 shares of company stock worth $13,755,017. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

