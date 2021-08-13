RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading 0.5% Higher

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €15.94 ($18.75) and last traded at €15.94 ($18.75). 915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.86 ($18.66).

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 149.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.82.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.