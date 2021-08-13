Richard B. Jr. Evans Sells 7,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.30 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 359,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,808 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 50,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $22,523,000 after buying an additional 81,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,769 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 26,001 shares during the period. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

