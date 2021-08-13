RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s previous close.

TSE RIV opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$232.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. RIV Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that RIV Capital will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

