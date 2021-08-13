Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 663.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RVSDF remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Friday. 122,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14. Riverside Resources has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
