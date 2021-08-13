Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 663.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RVSDF remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Friday. 122,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14. Riverside Resources has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

