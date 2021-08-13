Rivetz Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $288,558.11 and $4.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00904192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00114495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00152637 BTC.

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

