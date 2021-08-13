Robert Hamilton Pierce Sells 6,982 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $49,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Hamilton Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 16,030 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $117,660.20.

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,460 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $45,930.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $242.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNSE shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.