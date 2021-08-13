Robert W. Baird Raises Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $110.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $105.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

