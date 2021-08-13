Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 783.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 55.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 14.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
