Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 783.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 55.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 14.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.