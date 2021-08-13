Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCKT. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after buying an additional 288,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 241,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

