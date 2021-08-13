Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $375.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $745,056.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

