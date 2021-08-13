Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 15.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after buying an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rollins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,317 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ROL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 910,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,136. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

