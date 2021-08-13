Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROOT. Truist Securities lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 50,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,995. Root has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

