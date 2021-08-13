Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Get Root alerts:

Shares of Root stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19. Root has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Root by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 42.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 282,650 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Insurance CO grew its holdings in Root by 100.0% during the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.