Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Boosted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $519,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 737,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,476,000 after purchasing an additional 120,827 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,427. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

