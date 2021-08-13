Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTOXF shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of RTOXF stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70. Rotork has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

