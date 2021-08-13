Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,938 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,958 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

