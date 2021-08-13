Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,207,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $2,774,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,392,400.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $65.18 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

