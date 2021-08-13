Royal Bank of Canada Increases WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $20.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 2.11. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

