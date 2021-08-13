Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,600

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,150 ($80.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,192.31 ($80.90).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,648 ($73.79) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market cap of £91.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,024.81.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

