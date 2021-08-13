Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to $142.00 at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.02.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

