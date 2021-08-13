Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 86,700 Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Aeva Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $331,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.