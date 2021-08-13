Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.03.

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.58. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.71 and a 52 week high of C$16.71. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

