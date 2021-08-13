Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 36.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £119.17 ($155.70).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX opened at £157.40 ($205.64) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of £141.10. The company has a market cap of £11.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.01. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 1-year high of £162.04 ($211.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.