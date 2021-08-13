Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.09.

TSE SRU.UN opened at C$30.54 on Thursday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$19.49 and a one year high of C$30.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.98. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

