Royal Caribbean Group Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.79 Per Share (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Wedbush dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.02.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

