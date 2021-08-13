Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROYMY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.50%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

