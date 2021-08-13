RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.89. 2,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,010. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,278.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

