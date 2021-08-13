Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.

RSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,404.00. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.