Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RUSMF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUSMF stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.