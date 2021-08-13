Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.19. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 7,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.77 million, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.98. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

